Ambulance service ‘very sorry’ after mum’s 999 tragically goes unanswered

The ambulance service has apologised to the family of a baby boy who tragically died after a 999 call was not answered.

Jenson Braisby from Polegate was just seven weeks old when his mum discovered he was not breathing at 4am on July 25, 2017.

His mum Lauren dialled 999 but despite being on the phone for more than four minutes her call was never answered, an inquest heard today.

She took Jenson to hospital herself – meeting some paramedics on the way – but he was sadly pronounced dead soon after arriving.

Following the inquest, a spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and we are very sorry for the service they received in such tragic circumstances.

“We have worked with the coroner and attended today’s inquest to give evidence.

“We also carried out our own thorough investigation and have made significant improvements to our call answer performance thanks, in part, to improved recruitment and retention of staff in our Emergency Operations Centres.”