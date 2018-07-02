Health warning issued for East Sussex as heatwave continues

Residents in East Sussex are being advised to take precautions, with heatwave conditions continuing this week.

The Met Office has today (Monday July 2) issued a Level 3 (heatwave action) heat health alert for the South East until 9pm tomorrow.

The hot weather is set to continue

With high temperatures forecast for the next couple of days, Public Health England (PHE) is again taking the chance to remind people to look after themselves and others who may be at risk.

When temperatures climb to the sorts of levels seen in many parts of the country some people can struggle to cope. The over 65s, young children and those with heart and lung conditions can all find normal activities a strain when temperatures get this high.

Trish Mannes, deputy director for health protection with PHE South East said: “We know that at this time of year, many people will come to the South East to enjoy the coast, the scenery and outdoor activities that are offered, and enjoy the good weather.

“But we know that for some people, the very old, very young or people with illnesses, temperatures like these, over more than a day or two, can be really uncomfortable and pose a risk to health.

“This is because their bodies may struggle to adapt to working harder, as all our bodies do when the weather gets this hot, and they can become ill.

“It’s vitally important that we keep an eye on friends, family and neighbours who may be at risk.

“For others, the best thing to do is avoid the sun during the hottest parts of the day, carry water with you when travelling and if going out to large events, and we know lots of people will be watching football this week, think what you can do stay cool.

“It’s also worth remembering to think about keeping homes cool as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat of the day.”

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

- look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

- close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

- drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks can make you more dehydrated

- never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

- try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

- take care and follow local safety advice, if you are going into the water to cool down

- walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat

- avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

- wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

- make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling.

Advice on how to reduce the risk either for yourself or somebody you know can be found on NHS Choices - www.nhs.uk/summerhealth, NHS 111 or from your local pharmacist.