Head shave to fundraise for poorly toddler

An Eastbourne man is shaving his head, dyeing his beard and shaving off his eyebrows in a town centre pub to raise cash to send a poorly two-year-old on holiday.

Little Isabella has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and family friend Joe Cruisey is fundraising in the Duke of Devonshire on Friday night (August 3).

Joe said, “I would like to raise money so they could both go away on holiday and build some good memories after all the bad ones that have been made lately.”

Joe will shave his head to raise up to £500, then dye his beard for between £500 and £800. However, if the local community helps to raise £2,000 or more he will shave his eyebrows off too.

Support Joe in the pub from 6.30pm.