Haven School three-year eco project in award finals

Children at The Haven School were recently delighted to discover that their three-year project has reached the finals of The National Lottery Awards.

As one of only seven finalists, the school is now calling on the people of Eastbourne to vote for their project, helping them to win the Best Environmental Project category in The National Lottery Awards 2018.

In 2015 The Haven School was chosen as one of 260 Polli:Nation schools across the UK to embark on a journey to develop their school grounds in a way that would help increase the number of pollinator-friendly habitats across Britain.

As a part of the UK-wide Polli:Nation programme- developed by charity Learning Through Landscapes and funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund – the children and teachers developed a wildlife habitat.

This has now turned their school grounds into a habitat for fat legged flower beetle’s declining pollinating insect population.

The school has measured the number of pollinators visiting the grounds, the results of which will be finalised in a report in coming months.

This will be used to help scientists to develop an accurate understanding of the current state of habitats for Britain’s pollinators.

If the school wins, the Polli:Nation project will receive national recognition and will even appear on mainstream television on The One Show.

Tracy Williams at The Haven School is now calling on the local community for support.

She said, “Increasing the number of fat legged flower beetle’s pollinating insects by changing our grounds has taught the children a great deal about the importance of both our environment and our pollinating insects.

“It has also presented the opportunity to contribute to important research on the decline of our pollinating insects.

“We really hope our local community gets behind us and finds a minute to vote for the Polli:Nation project.”

Vote at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/project/pollination, call 0844 836 9686 or Tweet your vote using the unique hashtag #NLAPolliNation.