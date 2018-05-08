Have your say on what makes Eastbourne coastline special

The Sussex Heritage Coast Partnership – which brings together the 10 organisations looking after some of Britain’s most iconic coastline - stretching from Seaford and Beachy Head to Eastbourne in the South Downs National Park – is asking people what makes it special so it can be conserved and enjoyed by future generations.

Drop in sessions from 3-7pm will be held at the Redoubt Fortress on Monday May 14; Birling Gap Visitor Centre at East Dean on Tuesday May 15; the Clinton Centre, Seaford, on Wednesday May 16 and in the Old Chapel Centre, Alfriston on Thursday May 17.

Vicky Lawrence at the South Downs National Park Authority and chair of the Heritage Coast Partnership, said, “The Sussex Heritage Coast is an instantly recognisable and iconic part of the South Downs National Park. Many millions of people enjoy the coast each year and we want to work together with those who love this place to make sure it can be conserved and enjoyed for generations to come.

“We want to be able to tell the story of this special place so it can be conserved and enjoyed by future generations. To tell its story, we need to know exactly what it is that makes this stretch of coastline so special to people - what are the ‘special qualities’ of this unique and internationally recognised place?”

People can also do an online questionnaire at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/sussexcoast

Eastbourne and Wealden councils and the National Trust are among the members of the partnership.