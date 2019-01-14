Have a cuppa and ditch Blue Monday for Brew Monday, say Eastbourne Samaritans

Eastbourne Samaritans is encouraging people to beat Blue Monday by getting together for a cuppa on Monday (January 21) for Brew Monday.

Dubbed ‘the most difficult day of the year’, the charity is turning the third Monday in January on its head and is hoping to banish the January blues by encouraging friends, family and work mates to have a chat over a brew.

Brew Monday is encouraging people to ditch January blues, have a cup of tea, and raise money for the Samaritans

Samaritans volunteers from Eastbourne branch will be at Eastbourne and Lewes train station from 4pm to 6pm, chatting to commuters and handing out free tea bags for an essential cuppa.

Located on Bolton Road, the Eastbourne and District of Samaritans currently has 142 volunteers helping to answer some of the five million calls for help that Samaritans responds to every year from people going through a difficult time.

Mia Neupauerova, deputy director for outreach, said, “Isolation and loneliness are one of the main reasons people contact Samaritans, so getting together for a brew with friends can provide a lift on what is meant to be one of the most difficult days of the year.”

Ian Stevens, Network Rail’s suicide prevention program manager said, “Brew Monday is a great opportunity for the rail industry to show its support for Samaritans and the great work they do in helping people up and down the country.

“Millions of people use the rail network every day and if through this campaign we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them.”

Find out how you can get involved with Brew Monday by emailing outreach@eastbournesamaritans.org.

A spokesperson for Samaritans added, “You can join the conversation on social media using #BrewMonday and why not make a donation while you’re there, you could help save a life.”

For further information, contact events.organiser@eastbournesamaritans.org

If something is troubling you, you can call Eastbourne Samartans on 01323 735555 or call 116 123 free.