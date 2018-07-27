Hard of hearing Eastbourne pensioner’s disgust at doorbell repair ordeal

An elderly Eastbourne woman says she has been through enormous stress after her doorbell was vandalised and has not been replaced for months.

Priscilla Brown, of Jephson Close, is hard of hearing and has mobility issues so needs the flashing doorbell to get visitors like carers into her housing association home.

Priscilla Brown at her home in Eastbourne being treated by Community Nurse Daniela (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The 83-year-old says she has had to rely on the help of neighbours to let people in ever since February.

She said, “What I have endured is disgusting. This has been a long time. This has made me ill. I’m worn out. I’m an elderly lady living with hearing loss. I’m missing out on visits. I’m not eating properly.

“This has been very distressing for me.”

She says she has been constantly calling Stonewater to get the problem fixed.

“You have a hard job getting through to them,” she said, “The way they spoke to me is absolutely unacceptable.

She added, “It’s despicable. I’m very angry with them.”

But she thanked neighbours and the 720 taxi service for helping her.

A Stonewater spokesperson said, “We apologise to Mrs Brown for the delay in repairing her doorbell, which is being fully replaced this week.”

The company said it would be investigating the handling of her repair.