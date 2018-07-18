Happy Paws Rescue celebrates four years

Happy Paws Puppy Rescue is celebrating four years of rescuing golden retrievers from Europe and Turkey.

Lisa Smart, charity founder, said, “I set up the charity four years ago.

“It came about when I was asked to help one golden called Bliss, the conditions she was living in were simply heart breaking but we managed to get her to safety.

“Since that first rescue the charity has grown and developed into something very special.

“The charity now rescues hundreds of golden retrievers each year from terrible cruelty such as cruel confinement, abandonment, starvation and dog baiting to name but a few.

“We have created an amazing network of vets, foster caters, volunteers and fund raisers all working together to save these beautiful dogs from a life of hell.

“I am so proud of what the charity has achieved but there is so much still to do.”

Lisa is now appealing for people to donate to help the charity continue its work.

She said, “If you love dogs please consider donating towards our Big Golden Rescue. Together we are making a difference.”

Visit the website at www.happypawspuppyrescue.co.uk and follow the charity on Facebook to see some of the dogs now living the dream in the UK.