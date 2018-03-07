Hampden Park level crossing to close again

The level crossing at Hampden Park is due to close again this weekend.

Work will be underway at the crossing from 12.30am on Saturday (March 10) until 4am on Monday (March 12).

This is so Network Rail can carry out the installation of an ‘under road duct route’.

The closure last weekend (March 3-5) caused long delays for motorists along Cross Levels Way and Lottbridge Drove.

Stagecoach says The Loop and service 1 will operate in both directions from Hazelwood Avenue via Brodrick Rd, Decoy Drive, Kings Drive, Cross Levels Way and Lottbridge Drove.

The bus company apologised for any inconvenience.