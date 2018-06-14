Hailsham Post Office on the move

Hailsham Post Office is set to move to a new location.

It will be moving to 10 High Street, which is currently empty but was previously known as Petersons, according to the Post Office.

The current postmaster has resigned and the premises at Pipers News, 21 High Street, are being withdrawn for Post Office use.

A new postmaster has been appointed for the new location which will be refurbished to accommodate a Post Office and stationary.

A spokesperson said, “This would safeguard a Post Office for Hailsham.

“We are working hard to try and avoid any temporary closure.”

The shop’s new opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 9am-5.30pm.

Customers and local residents are being invited to air their views on this plan.

Post Office Ltd is welcoming feedback in a consultation which is due to close on July 26.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online with

the branch code 185907.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost

YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.