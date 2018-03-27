Hailsham man cleared of assault

A Hailsham man has walked free from court after being cleared of a misconduct charge.

Anthony James Dance was charged with misconduct in public office following an investigation in 2015 and 2016 into allegations of abuse at a youth prison in Kent after undercover filming by the BBC’s Panorama programme.

Mr Dance, 28, was found not guilty of misreporting an incident and charges of assault and threatening inmates were dismissed.

After the hearing and two month trial at Maidstone Crown Court, Mr Dance told a national newspaper, the case had “destroyed” him.

Three of Mr Dance’s colleagues at G4S at Medway Secure Training Centre in Rochester were also cleared.

The Crown Prosecution Service said there would not be a retrial