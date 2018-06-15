Hailsham blaze update: Firefighters work through night to extinguish flames

Firefighters have finally left the scene after working through the night to extinguish a major blaze which engulfed a Hailsham scrap yard.

Crews worked tirelessly since around 8pm on Wednesday evening (June 13) to tackle the flames after the massive fire broke out in Ripley’s, off Diplocks Way.

Fire at Ripley's in Hailsham. Photo by Dan Jessup.

At its height eight fire engines and 55 firefighters were on scene along with two aerial ladder platforms, water carriers, the command support team and high volume pump, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said at 10am this morning, “We have now left the scene of the fire having worked throughout the night. An investigation will take place later on today.

“Once again, we would like to say a BIG thank you to the public and local businesses for their offers of goodwill and support!”

