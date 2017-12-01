Hailsham bank will be shutting down

NatWest bank has revealed it will be closing its High Street branch in Hailsham.

The branch will close its doors on May 17 2018 – bank bosses said it was a ‘difficult decision’.

A spokesperson added, “We provide our customers with more ways to bank than ever before – customers can choose from a range of digital, face-to-face and local options.

“The way people bank with us has changed radically over the last few years: since 2014, the number of customers using our branches across the UK has fallen by 40 per cent.

“During the same period mobile transactions have increased by 73 per cent; and in the first half of 2017, there were 1.1 billion mobile and online transactions carried out by our customers: an increase 41 per cent since 2014.

“We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable customers and regular branch users. We have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months; this has been done so that we can ensure our customers have enough time to consider the right banking options for them and to give us time to support them one-to-one during the transition.

“We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services.”

The bank said it is providing other ways of banking include a new community banker to provide customers with ‘personal assistance and support to access our non-cash services’.

The spokesperson added, “Our community bankers will get to know the local community, engage with local groups and provide training and education on issues such as fraud and scams protection in the local area.

“We know that not all of our customers are comfortable or familiar with using online or mobile banking, so we have created a new specialist taskforce of NatWest TechXperts who will be dedicated to supporting our customers with training and support with digital skills until the branch closes.

“We are following the Access to Banking Standard and we have made our decision after careful consideration of a wide range of factors including changes in customer usage of the branch over a long period of time; how often customers are using the branch and the types of transactions they undertake; the number of customers who only bank via the branch; and the other ways our customers can bank locally.”

The nearest NatWest branch to Hailsham after the closure in June will be in Eastbourne town centre.

The branch in Hampden Park will also be closing. See the story here