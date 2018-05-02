Guides’ Shackleton Shield

More than 40 Guides from across Eastbourne met at Bushy Wood Activity Centre to compete for the Shackleton Shield.

The girls worked in teams and got points for traditional and new Girlguiding challenges, these including tent pitching, lighting a fire and cooking lunch, knots, first aid and a water challenge.

They also played games to test their knowledge of the Guide promise and laws.

The winning team was the 8th Eastbourne Guides from Seaside District and the girls were presented with the Shackleton Shield.

Afterwards a barbecue was enjoyed by everyone who had taken part, Friends of Girlguiding Eastbourne Division and members of The Rotary Club of Eastbourne, who had made a donation for the camp site.

The Shackleton Shield was given to the division by Lady Shackleton, wife of Sir Earnest Shackleton the Explorer.

Lady Shackleton was the first Division Commissioner for Eastbourne and gave the Shield in 1919. It had been in the division’s archives for several years but it was felt it was time to challenge the girls again. The challenges in 1919 were a bit different from the ones today but the girls responded with enthusiasm. The Guides plan to do the challenge again next year to celebrate its 100th year.