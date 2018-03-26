Group to clear grass verges

A group of residents from Eastbourne and Seaford has started a campaign to clear grass verges from the verges of the A259, A27 and A26.

The Litter Warriors campaign is called On The Verge and the aim is to make the busy roads litter free.

They are looking for volunteers to help and calling on East Sussex County Council and the Highways Agency to clean up the area, restore the verges for local wildlife and plants and to make these roads welcoming for residents and visitors.

Paula Napier from the group said, “Today, in one hour, we cleared a 600 metre stretch of the A259 between Seaford and Cuckmere River and we collected eight large bags of plastic, glass and paper.

“While we accept there are large stretches of road that are unsafe for volunteers to collect rubbish and the restrictions on council and highways budgets, we would like to form a working party on how to address this issue and to raise the profile of the campaign via local press and the council website.”