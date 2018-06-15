Group stranded after being cut off by the tide near Cuckmere Haven

A group of people were left stranded after being cut off by the tide at Hope Gap today (Friday).

Newhaven and Birling Gap Coastguards rushed to the scene where the casualties only had a few metres of land left at the beach near Cuckmere Haven.

Photo by Barry Johnson

Once there, Newhaven Lifeboat sent two crew in the Y boat and confirmed everyone was well.

A spokesperson for Newhaven Coastguard said, after speaking to the casualties and between emergency teams, it was decided to leave and observe the people – who were said to be on a commercial film shoot for clothing.

Once the tide was well on the way out and it was established they were no longer in danger, the spokesperson said rescue teams stood down and the casualties continued with their film shoot.

They said, “Please always be aware of the tide times and your surroundings.

“The member of public that saw these casualties was worried about wasting our time.

“He did absolutely the right thing by calling us. If you see this kind of situation please dont delay, dial 999 and ask for Coastguard.”

Photos by Barry Johnson.