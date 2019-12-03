Group of youths ‘throw stones and planks of wood’ at Eastbourne firefighters

Police are investigating after a group of young people threw stones and planks of wood at crews responding to a fire in Eastbourne.

One firefighter is reported to have been taken to hospital after being hit in the head by a stone in the attack in Shinewater Park at about 6.10pm last night (Monday).

Police were called to the scene in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Sussex Police said officers were called to the scene at 6.30pm. They conducted a search of the area, but no suspects were found, police said.

They are appealing for witnesses to contact officers. The fire, which was put out by crews, is not being treated by police as suspicious.

Chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker said she was ‘disgusted’ by the incident.

She wrote on Twitter, “I am absolutely disgusted by the fact our Eastbourne crew were verbally and physically attacked by a group of young people last night when attending a tree fire.

“We have passed this matter to Sussex Police and I want to be clear that violence of any kind is unacceptable.”

“One firefighter taken to hospital after a stone hit him in the head...it’s just shocking that people want to harm the very people that risk their lives to keep them safe...very sad.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any further information, should report online or call 101 quoting serial 1134 of 02/12.

