‘Green Army’ doctor is resident of month

Advanta’s Resident of the Month award for October has been given to Dr Matthew Jackson, a GP who lives in Eastbourne.

Matt undertook a four day ride along with members of The Green Army; a team of cyclists who regularly ride for charity.

The group raised £63,000 and Matt personally raised over £2,500. They crossed the Alps from Switzerland to Italy via the Nufenen Pass, which, at almost 2,500 metres, is the second highest pass in Switzerland.

Matt and The Green Army raised money for the charity Bloodwise, which funds research into blood cancers.

Malcolm Toghill was delighted to present this award to Matt for his generous support of this very worthwhile charity.

The Resident of the Month Award was introduced to recognise unsung heroes in the local community and is jointly sponsored by Advanta Chartered Accountants and the Eastbourne Herald.

As part of his award, Matt will also receive a complimentary meal for two at top local restaurant The Channel, at West Rocks Hotel on the Eastbourne seafront.

To nominate someone you think deserves the Resident of the Month Award, email lc@advanta-ca.com or call 01323 411222.