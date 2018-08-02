Greatest Showman to headline free film festival at Eastbourne Airbourne

The Greatest Showman will headline Airbourne, Eastbourne International Airshow’s four day film festival of free family friendly movies from August 16-19.

The big screen on the beach at the Wish Tower Slopes will play host to a free family movie as soon as the flying programme ends each day, as well as displaying airshow selfies on the Twitter Wall during the day.

Opening with amusing animal animation The Secret Life of Pets on Thursday at 4.45pm, the festival continues on Friday with secret agent tot The Boss Baby in the Dreamworks hit from 5pm.

On Saturday, Paddington 2 makes an appearance on screen from 5pm, as the lovable but troublesome bear, as he goes in search of his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday present, along with a hilarious turn by Hugh Grant.

The festival ends on Sunday with The Greatest Showman from 4.35pm, bringing a spectacular musical conclusion to the flying, courtesy of Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, before a fantastic evening of twilight flying and fireworks.

During the day, Twitter fans can see themselves on the big screen by tweeting their selfies to @eb_airshow using #EastbourneSelfie.

Eastbourne council’s tourism boss Margaret Bannister said, “We’ve some of the hottest movies on show this year to match a sizzling line-up of sunshine and fast jets.

“Our advice is to avoid the traffic home and instead settle down with some popcorn and drinks for a great evening of entertainment.”

Evening entertainment continues with a busy Bandstand concert line-up from 8pm including The Big Band & Swing Sound on Thursday, The 80’s Tribute Show with RUBIX-80’s on Friday and ABBA Magic on Saturday.

For a glittering finish on Sunday, the FireFlies duo bring a magical night-time pyro-aerobatics flying display from 8.20pm, followed by Airbourne’s first ever twilight pyrotechnic helicopter display, from OTTO of O’Brien’s Flying Circus, finishing with a stunning firework finale at 10pm.

A full round-up of all flying times, ground attractions and an exclusive 100 prize draw to celebrate the RAF centenary, will be available in the official souvenir programme, on sale from Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, Seafront Office and selected outlets from August 6.

Airbourne 2018 is sponsored by Bright Bricks, Boundless by CSMA, More Radio, Caffyns Volvo, Hendy Group, Stagecoach South East, Frontier Fireworks, Euro Self-Drive, W. Bruford, Gemini Press, Harvey’s, Kier, Eastbourne Motoring Centre, Serco, Saxon Plants and Eastbourne Hospitality Association.

To pre-order a programme, donate online or to book hospitality or airshow seating, visit www.eastbourneairshow.com