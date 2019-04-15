Gravestone laid for unknown woman found at Cuckmere Haven

A gravestone has finally been laid at the grave of an unknown woman found dead at Cuckmere Haven.

The woman’s body was discovered at a cove at the beauty spot on July 4, 2017.

An artist's impression of how the woman looked

100 people pay their respects at unidentified woman’s funeral

Despite extensive appeals by the authorities, she had still not been identified when it came time to lay her to rest.

But this did not stop scores of strangers from attending her funeral on September 25, 2018.

Then, last week, a ceremony was held to mark the placing of the gravestone onto the woman’s grave in Hailsham Cemetary.

A distinctive floral necklace found on the woman's body.

Funeral organiser Christina Martin was joined by mourners and representatives from Hailsham Town Council at the event.

There was a few moments’ silence before flowers were placed on her grave.

Christina said, “This case has been sad but also uplifting for the kindness it has elicited. Sometimes these funerals are extra special because nobody is there out of duty, they want to be.”

The woman’s body was recovered by Coastguard and Lifeboat teams after being seen at the shore near the fourth Seven Sister on July 4, 2017.

No family has come forward to identify her.

According to police, she is believed to have been aged between 25-55 years-old, and been of medium build, and white European ethnicity.

She had no visible tattoos and had been wearing red nail varnish on her toes.

She was also found wearing a distinctive silver necklace.

If you recognise this woman contact the Missing Persons Bureau at www.missingpersons.police.uk or call Sussex Police on 101.

