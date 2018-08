Firefighters were called to a grassland fire at Beachy Head this afternoon, the fire service has confirmed.

Crews from Eastbourne and a 4x4 from Seaford were called at 4.15pm to the area where they found hedgeland and grassland ‘well alight’, a spokesperson said.

Around ten metres by 20 metres of grassland was affected by the fire, which was successfully extinguished.

Crews left the scene at 5.30pm.