Grants available to help keep Sussex safe

Organisations which help reduce or prevent crime in Sussex are being invited to apply for a grant of up to £5,000.

The first tranche of Community Safety Funding for 2019 is now open and Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne is encouraging groups across the county to apply.

Katy Bourne

Ms Bourne said: “Since launching this scheme in December 2013, nearly £1.5 million has been allocated to support 300 crime reduction and community safety initiatives.

“I know that this money makes a real difference to local people and neighbourhoods. The high numbers of bids each time shows organisations and community groups are committed to keeping Sussex a safe place in which to live.

“I will be out and about in Sussex checking in with some previously funded projects to keep you all updated on where that money has been spent in your communities.

“My first visit of the year will be to the WBC Cares programme in Brighton and Hove. Working with Sussex Police, Brighton & Hove Youth Offending Team and the Amateur Boxing Gym, this course offers a 12-week boxing programme to help young people who may be at risk of violence, crime and exploitation.

“The end goal is to reduce the social distance between young people and services such as the police and education departments.

“With anti-social behaviour reports rising in the last year and more and more young people being targeted by organised crime groups, it is important that we inject positive youth projects, like this one, back into our communities.

“I am looking forward to meeting the young people who have already benefitted from this intervention and their talented coaches.”

The window for applications to the Community Safety Fund is open until Sunday 27 January.

For more information and to apply, visit www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/apply-for-funding