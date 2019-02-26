Grand opening for new Langney Library will include Olaf from Frozen

Langney Community Library is gearing up for its official grand opening on Saturday, March 2.

Run by volunteers, the library has reopened in a new unit in Langney Shopping Centre.

It will be officially launched by Eastbourne Mayor Councillor Gill Mattock, and supported by popular local ventriloquist Steve Hewlett and children’s author Helen Dennis.

Cllr Alan Shuttleworth, chair of trustees of the library, said, “It is really exciting for the Langney community, and we hope that lots of people will come along to support the launch. It will be a special occasion for Langney.

“We are blessed with a fantastic group of volunteers and we have plans to change the library basement area into a community hub. We would welcome ideas and more helpers, and we are accepting donations of community books.”

Olaf, the snowman character from the animated film Frozen, will be making a guest appearance at the opening event, starting from 10.30am.

Children will be able to have their photo taken with Olaf and other characters, and there will be stalls and activities, including storytelling.

Steve Hewlett and Arthur Lager perform at 11.30am, followed by local children’s author Helen Dennis, at 11am.

The official opening ceremony will be led by Eastbourne Mayor, Cllr Gill Mattock from midday.