Graffiti on Eastbourne seafront is cleaned up

A recent spate of mindless graffiti along Eastbourne seafront is being cleared.

The council says the Neighbourhood First team has been cleaning up the paintwork daubed by vandals on landmarks including the Redoubt and on one of the new seafront beach huts.

Cleaqning up graffiti on the Redoubt SUS-190121-111345001

Conservative Sovereign ward councillor Paul Metcalfe joined council contractors to help remove graffiti from Eastbourne seafront.

He met with contractors working on the removal of the extensive graffiti from Langney Point up to the Bandstand.

He said, “It’s great to see the work being carried out at this time of year while it is quieter before walkers and cyclists increasingly use the seafront route during the coming months.

“This graffiti removal is just the start. More work has still to be done to clear the beaches of abandoned unlicensed boats, winch houses, discarded fishing nets and weeds ensuring the wonderful flora and fauna found on the foreshore remains unharmed.”

Much of the eastern seafront lies within the Sovereign Ward to the front of the Langney Point neighbourhood.