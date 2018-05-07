‘Good’ Ofsted for West Rise

West Rise Junior School has been rated ‘good’ in its latest Ofsted report.

The school is well-known for its innovative curriculum, school farm and outdoor activities such as hunting and fire-setting, all of which have been praised by Ofsted inspectors in the report.

The report states, “Staff have a shared vision to provide pupils with inspirational curriculum experiences.”

The inspectors added, “Pupils thrive in this environment.”

The outdoor learning and curriculum were also celebrated by Ofsted.

The report said, “Pupils are very positive about the experiences they receive at school.

“Leaders have developed an exceptionally diverse curriculum with rich opportunities for learning out of the classroom.”

The parents’ comments, during the inspection, were also positive.

The report gives an example of this, saying, “One parent commented, “Anything is possible at West Rise and any child would be lucky to pass through their doors.”

The school is famous for exposing its pupils to calculated risk and danger.

This was also noted in the report.

It said, “Pupils also understand the concept of risk as their teachers carefully brief and question pupils about safety matters.

“For example, when sitting by a fire, pupils discussed why they should remain a suitable distance away.

“Pupils said that they feel safe at the school and that they are looked after well.”

The headteacher, Mike Fairclough, now wants to build on the success of the report by developing the school’s creative curriculum and is taking a select group of children hunting, as part of its countryside management project.

They plan to catch, cook and eat rabbits.