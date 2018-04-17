Gold award for Alice

A gold Duke of Edinburgh Award has been presented to a young person from Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus at St James Palace.

Alice Goodman who took part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (SASBAH) attended a presentation at St James’s Palace on March 28 in the presence of HRH The Earl of Wessex.

Alice previously completed the bronze and silver levels of the award programme and spent another 18 months participating in her chosen activities to achieve gold.

Alice volunteered at SASBAH’s social enterprise company, Saspire, learned to play the keyboard and attended aqua classes.

At Saspire, she worked well with other volunteers and was a popular member of the team. Her keyboard teacher said that Alice was always a keen and willing student and her attitude was spot-on.

Alice’s aqua class tutor said, “She always took the harder options, when given the choice between low and high impact; and used the harder float selection in conditioning work. She was a competent and friendly member of the class.”

Alice was one of seven young people who completed a week-long practice expedition and a four-day qualifying expedition by canal-boat on the Kennet and Avon Canal. It was the first time she had steered a boat using the tiller. She also enjoyed helping at the locks and was the only member of the team who helped to operate all 16 locks on the Caen Hill flight going down, and again coming back up the next day.

After speaking to the Earl of Wessex about her participation on the canal boat expedition, Alice was presented with her gold award certificate by Paralympian Graham Edmunds, who competed in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympics.

George Collier, Duke of Edinburgh Centre co-ordinator, said, “Only about four per cent of young people who start the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award complete all three levels and achieve gold.

“So Alice can be justifiably proud of her success and the commitment and motivation she has shown to achieve the highest level in DofE. Well done, Alice.”