Gogglebox stars to take part in charity sale and meet and greet in Eastbourne

Gogglebox stars will be donating their unwanted items in an event to support local charities in Eastbourne.

Andrew and Louis Micheal will also be available for a meet and greet at the House Clearance shop in Church Street from 3-4.30pm on Friday (July 27).

Andrew will also be auctioning his armchair from the Channel 4 program online and donating the proceeds to Friends of Eastbourne Hospital.

Organiser Jeff Grace said, “It’s great to be working with Andrew and Louis and for a cause that’s so dear to our hearts.

“The DGH has done a lot to help my family and my late partner Michele Boby.”