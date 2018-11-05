Glitz and glamour at Eastbourne Business Awards 2018

The annual Eastbourne Business Awards took place at The Grand Hotel on Friday (November 2).
Business men and women from across the town celebrated their achievements and enjoyed a three-course meal at the town’s five star hotel on the seafront.
The awards are dedicated to recognising, rewarding and celebrating local businesses.
And the winners of the 2018 Eastbourne Business Awards were:
Hospitality Tourism and Leisure - Fizz on Foot Ltd
Start-up – The Bloom Factory
Small Business (up to 10) – Advance Personal Training and Beauty Factory as highly commended
Medium Business (10-50) - Poppyseed Bakery
Large Business (50+) In Association – Eastbourne Car Auction Ltd
Outstanding Contribution to the Community – Langney District Shopping Centre
Innovation - The Digital Guild in Partnership with Switchplane Ltd
Training and Development – The People Matter Trust
Retailer – Urban Industry and highly commended - Sussex Beds
Employer of the Year - Lushington Chiropractic
Employee/Team of the Year -Ivy House Day Centre Ltd
Business Personality – Christopher Copping – West Rocks
Manufacturing and Construction – Airtrace Sheet Metal Ltd
Customer Service – Barracloughs the Opticians
Young Achiever - Maria Zoe Katsari – Coffee and Carrot
Place to Eat and/or Drink - Bucklers
Green Business – icon Roofing
Lifetime Achievement- Colin Taylor
Overall Business of the Year - Airtrace Sheet Metal Ltd