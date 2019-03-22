Girls from Eastbourne College set out on 26-mile pier to pier challenge to Brighton

Girls from Eastbourne College are taking on their biggest charity challenge yet, embarking on a 26-mile walk along the beautiful Sussex coast.

This Sunday (March 24) the girls and members of staff will walk from Eastbourne Pier to Brighton Pier to raise money for Plan International, which promotes girls’ education worldwide, Bone Cancer Research Trust and Eastbourne Networx, a local charity that supports refugees. The girls are also using the ‘Pier-to-Pier’ concept to raise awareness of the dangers of peer-on-peer abuse which harms the lives of many young people.

The charity walk follows on from two separate fundraisers completed by the girls of Nugent House and the boys of Wargrave House; a bikeathon and a rowathon respectively. Both events required 24-hours of non-stop exercise, with team members taking turns to share the work-load.

The rowathon raised £3,744 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne. The bikeathon was organised to raise money for the Sam West Foundation. Sam was a pupil at Cranbrook School in Kent and was known by many of the girls in Nugent House. Sam tragically took his own life in January 2018.

The girls embarking on the pier to pier walk this weekend have already surpassed their fundraising target of £2,000.

Sponsor them by searching for School House Pier to Pier Challenge on The Virgin Money website.