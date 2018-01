A girl was flown to hospital by air ambulance after an incident involving a horse at the weekend.

SECAmb sent an ambulance and two cars to farmland off Jenners Lane, in Wartling, where the child had reportedly suffered injuries to her body and arm at around 11.30am on Sunday (January 28).

According to Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, the girl was flown to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated.