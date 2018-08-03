Girl, 15, attacked at Eastbourne bus stop

Police in Eastbourne are seeking witnesses to an attack on a teenage girl at a bus stop.

Between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday (July 28) the 15-year-old local girl was assaulted by an adult woman by a bus stop in Seaside, Eastbourne, outside The Alexandra public house.

She was grabbed round the neck, causing some soreness, although she did not need hospital treatment.

PC Ian Grabiner said; “If you saw what happened please get on touch with us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1147 of 28/07.

“The area was very busy at the time so we think there will be a number of people who saw the incident.”