Get the right bin: Make sure you are getting your recycling right

Plastic packaging increases with online shopping and Wealden District Council is reminding residents to recycle as much as they can.

The cardboard can be recycled, but much of the internal packaging and filling cannot.

Cllr Roy Galley said, “We are urging residents to check first before putting all the packaging and other items in their recycling.

“Putting the wrong sort of packaging into the recycling bin is increasing the risk of contamination at our materials reclamation facility where our recycling is separated.

“If this occurs in one load of recycling, it can be enough to result in the rejection of the whole load. All 16 tonnes of it.

“Polystyrene, bubble wrap and foil-lined plastic pouches should not be placed in the recycling bin.

“Other items that should go in your rubbish bin are food waste, nappies, textiles, black bags and hard plastics such as flower pots.”

Another contamination problem has been caused by food waste in the recycling instead of the rubbish bin.

For further information about what can be recycled, look at your recycling calendar or bin sticker or visit www.wealden.gov.uk/recycling.

Click on the ‘what goes in each container’ link for a detailed list of what is, and is not allowed.

Thanks to everyone’s efforts, Wealden District Council remains the top performing local authority in East Sussex with a recycling rate of around 50 per cent.

“Let’s keep it up,” said Cllr Galley.