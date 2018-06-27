Get ready for Eastbourne’s Colour Run

Colour Run Sussex is coming to Eastbourne seafront on Sunday, July 1 and is set to be a fun-filled event for all the family.

Organisers are describing the event as ‘Eastbourne’s most vibrant and exciting charity fun run’ this summer.

This 5k course has six colour stations where participants will be doused from head to toe in a rainbow of coloured powder.

There will be entertainment and attractions for participants and spectators on the day. Including performances from Stix Drummers, Shining Stars Dance Academy and live music band Octavia.

There will be plenty of activities for children too, with horse riding, fete games and a glitter station on offer.

There is also a chance to win a seven foot unicorn on the day.

Organisers are also planning a Secret Stones event. Secret Stones has become a popular activity in Eastbourne and sees people painting pebbles and hiding them around the town for other to find, photograph and post on social media.

Eastbourne’s Colour Run takes place on the The Wish Tower Slopes from 9am.

All funds raised at the event will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Anthony Nolan, Children with Cancer Fund Polegate and Clic Sargent

For more information or to book visit www.colourrunsussex.com.