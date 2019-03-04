Get ready for Eastbourne’s annual pancake race

The annual St Wilfrid’s Hospice Pancake Race is taking place this week

The event will start at 1pm at Banker’s Corner, Terminus Road, on Tuesday, March 5, and finishes at about 3pm.

A St Wilfrid’s spokesperson said, “Our pancake race is a simple relay style race over a fixed distance with flipping points.

“Meaning you don’t have to worry about following a route - just concentrating on keeping the pancake in the pan.

“Spectators are more than welcome, even encouraged!”

Each runner will be raising at least £30 in sponsorship for the much-loved charity – and there will be opportunities for members of the public to donate on the day.