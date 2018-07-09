Get ready for Eastbourne Pride

Eastbourne Pride comes to town on Saturday July 21.

It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate diversity and families. The organiser, BourneOut LGBT, invites everyone to join in.

The parade sets off at 11am from the Southern Water Wastewater Treatment Plant at Langney Point Car Park on Prince William Parade.

The parade will pass along the promenade to the car park at the side of Fort Fun where it will cross Royal Parade and continue into Princes Park. The walk will be at a slow pace and take approximately 35 minutes.

The celebration will continue in Princes Park from 11.45am -6pm

There will be a main staging area operating with a range of acts and food stalls, information and awareness stalls, local produce stalls and children’s entertainers.

This year there will be licensed bar run by Harveys of Lewes.

Spectators are asked not to bring along their own supplies of alcohol, as they will be confiscated. Bag searches will be in operation.

Council leader David Tutt said he was delighted that Eastbourne Pride was once again coming to Eastbourne.

“It promises to be a great event and will be welcomed by the diverse communities that make up this fabulous town,” he said.

“The event will also attract visitors and should prove to be another great reason to spend a weekend here in Eastbourne.”

The rainbow flag will be flying at the Town Hall from July 20-23 in support of the event and the LGBT community.

• The official Pride After-Party will be held in Badda Bing & Maxims (over 18s only). The event will have three floors of music and live entertainment . Doors open at 6pm - 3am.

Wristbands are needed to enter the main event in Princess Park. These are free of charge, but you need to register for them ahead of the event. Wristband registration will be available online until midnight July 14.

To register visit http://www.eastbournepride.co.uk/

You will also need a £3 wristband to enter the after-party. You can order your wristbands by post or by visiting the LGBT Café,1 The Labrinth, 7 Mark Lane, Eastbourne, BN21 4RJ Wednesdays 6-9pm, Saturday 10-4pm, Sunday 10-3pm.

Although wristbands can be bought on the doors, BourneOut LGBT advise people to register for bands in advance to avoid disappointment.