Garden waste charge scheme sign up problems

Eastbourne residents who now have to pay to have their garden waste collected have had problems signing up to enrol in the scheme.

The council says it is aware of the problem which happens when people go online to sign up.

Colin Belsey with garden waste SUS-180315-102950001

Having garden waste collected by the council was free but an annual charge of £52 was brought in this year by Eastbourne council.

Residents have been outraged at the decision and say the signing up problems are the final straw.

Among those unable to sign up to it is Conservative councillor Colin Belsey, whose party was against the Liberal Democrat’s decision to charge.

Councillor Belsey said, “I went on line to pay for my bin and after three attempts to register decided to give up.

“I rang the council and was told lots of people were having problems with the log on.

“I have emailed the council to ask why these problems are happening.”

“The feeling is the council will shoot itself in the foot and that fly tipping and green waste into black bins will in the end cost us money. We will see.”

A council spokesperson admitted there had been a problem.

“We did have a temporary issue with people signing up online due to the volume of requests going through the website at one time, but this was resolved quickly,” said the spokesperson.

“To sign up for the collections you have to create an online account and verify it. It’s a very simple process but if anyone is having problems they can call 01323 410000 option 2.

“The response to the new garden waste collection service has been fantastic. Since March 5 an incredible 2,100 people have signed up, many of these online.”