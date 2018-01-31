Gallery: Hundreds visit Eastbourne Wedding Fair

Gildredge Manor in Old Town enjoyed a hugely successful wedding fair and open day on Sunday with almost 300 visitors coming to see the house and meet 18 recommended suppliers.

The Manor, which was fully restored five years ago by its owners Emma and Mark Chamberlain, now specialises in weddings, events and celebrations.

Emma said, “Some visitors who hadn’t been to what was ‘the old Towner’ for many years had tears in their eyes as they admired the love and hard work put into saving one of Eastbourne’s historic treasures, describing it as ‘one of the most beautiful venues in the area’.”