Fury at mess left behind on Eastbourne golf course

Residents found the golf course in Paradise Drive covered in mess on the morning of May 10.

Piers Cullen was one of the residents that cleaned up the area around the pavilion, which is used by Eastbourne College. He shared the photos on social media of the mess and said, “This is the mess we were left to clean up on Monday morning. We had already had to clean up on Saturday morning as the college kids had cricket matches.

“The worst part is all the broken glass, I can’t see why they have to smash their bottles?! Mindless idiots who are spoiling it for the young students and putting them in danger.

Photo by Piers Cullen SUS-211205-142337001

“If anyone sees or hears groups on the links ground in the middle of the golf course please contact 101.”

A spokesperson for the Eastbourne College said, “We are monitoring the situation. The littering is not being perpetrated by our pupils or staff.”

Sussex Police said people should report anti-social behaviour online or by calling 101.

Photo by Piers Cullen SUS-211205-142326001