Further University of Brighton strikes called off

Strikes planned by University of Brighton staff over compulsory redundances have been called off today (Friday, December 1).

Members of the University and Colleges Union (UCU) had planned to strike at the university’s Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings campuses on December 4 and 5.

However, a university spokesperson said that the strikes had been called off and the dispute resolved.

“We are pleased that, following further talks today, we have been able to resolve the current dispute with UCU regarding the future of two members of staff,” he said.

“This means that the planned strike on Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th December will not go ahead and the work to contract by UCU members has also ended.

“We also welcome commitments from UCU regional officials, who were present in today’s discussions, concerning the conduct of their members during any future dispute.”

The union members walked out on November 23 and 24 and had planned to carry out strike action on Monday and Tuesday.