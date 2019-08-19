Fundraising appeal after Eastbourne man’s sudden death

An online crowdfunding appeal has been set up following the sudden death of a 39-year-old man from Eastbourne.

Leigh Lander, a private jet air steward who previously worked for Virgin Atlantic for 12 years, passed away last Monday (August 12).

The former Heathfield Community College student lived in Pevensey Road.

He leaves behind two young children.

His brother Elliott said Leigh, along with the rest of the family, had been suffering from a “horrible year where we had lost both our parents”.

He added, “Leigh leaves behind two young children and an extended family who adored him in every way.

“Rather than requesting flowers or donations to a charity at this time – due to the expenses of the past year we have endured – we are looking to raise funds to go towards his funeral and/or a memorial stone and then if any surplus, it will then be used to support his children and go towards any future life experiences for them that Leigh would have otherwise contributed towards.”

Already hundreds of pounds have been raised on the GoFundMe page.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/leigh-lander-memorial