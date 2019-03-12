Fundraisers organise wedding for young Eastbourne man suffering from incurable lung cancer

A young couple from Eastbourne are facing an uncertain future after a devastating cancer diagnosis, but a local fundraiser has organised a dream wedding to make sure their wish comes true.

Sasha Harvey and Dan Poole have been together for four years after meeting as night carers at an Eastbourne care home. They had two years of happiness together and then Dan, just 31, started to become poorly and was diagnosed with throat cancer. He had laryngectomy, which has taken away his ability to speak in the usual way. It was hoped this would remove the cancer from his throat and while this was successful it had already spread and he is now suffering from incurable lung cancer.

Dan said, “It wasn’t that much of a shock to me to be honest. I knew that something wasn’t right. I didn’t feel well and I knew there was something wrong.

“I just say it is what it is and I need to live the best life I can in the time I have got left. We don’t know how long that will be.”

Sasha, 25, is devoted to Dan and asked him to marry her after the diagnosis to show she would stick by him during his battle with cancer.

Sasha said, “Dan was very down after the diagnosis and I think he thought I might leave, but I wanted to prove to him that I am not going anywhere. He is stuck with me.”

The couple had thought they would set a date for 2020 but then decided to get a wedding arranged as soon as possible, to fulfilDan’s biggest wish.

They set up a Go Fund Me page in a bid to raise enough money for the wedding. However, knowing this couple needed a helping hand, kindhearted local fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee came to their rescue and have organised a wedding for the pair.

Don said, “We don’t want it to be a cheap wedding, we want it to be really special and just something really lovely for them both after all they have been through.“

Don and Abby organise a number of fundraisers throughout the year and have a number of contacts in the town. They have arranged, with help from a number of local businesses, a dream wedding for Sasha and Dan. The day will include a reception, evening party for 100 guests, entertainment, hairdressers, flowers and a wedding night in an Eastbourne hotel. This will be followed by a day and night out in London to include a West End show.

Don said, “With lots of help from local businesses, the wedding is now booked for August 17.

“They will be getting married at Eastbourne Town Hall which has been booked and paid for.

“They will then have a three-course meal at Willingdon Golf Club, with entertainment from the Bourne Chorus and magician Kris Singh. In the evening 100 guests will go to Bibendum where they will have a buffet with live entertainment from Britain’s Got Talent’s Drew Cameron, plus a disco with DJ Stewie.

“They will then spend the night at the Cavendish Hotel before going by taxi to London on the Sunday, and going to see the show School of Rock and staying at the President Hotel. On the Monday they will visit London aquarium and London zoo before returning to Eastbourne by taxi.”

The flowers for the day are being provided by Beauk flowers in South Street and Sasha’s hair is being done by Nuts hair design in Grove Road.

While the businesses are doing what they can, there will still be a £3,500 bill for the wedding and Don is working hard to make sure this cost can be covered.

There will be a fish and chips quiz night at Willingdon Golf Club on July 27 and a charity golf match between 720 taxis and Sussex Cars on July 24. Don is also holding a live music night at Bibendum on April 21. The proceeds at all three events will help towards the cost of Sasha and Dan’s wedding.

The couple also have a Go Fund Me page which can be found at www.gofundme.com/Dans-Wish for anyone who would like to help the couple with the remaining cost of their wedding.