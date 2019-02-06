Fundraisers from Willingdon’s British Queen brave the sea for charity

Fundraisers who braved a cold sea on New Year’s day have handed over a cheque for £1,000 to charity.

Every year Angela Cain, manager of The British Queen, Willingdon, and a group of regulars brave the sea for their annual fund raising swim for charity which this year was the British Heart Foundation.

Members of the Eastbourne and District Fund Raising Group of the British Heart Foundation have been presented with a cheque of the money raised at the event.

The British Queen also raised £221 in November for the British Heart Foundation at the monthly charity coffee mornings held at the pub.

Other charity events are planned this year supporting the BHF and other charities.