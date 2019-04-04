Fundraiser to pay for dream wedding for young couple after incurable lung cancer diagnosis

A fundraiser will be held to raise money for the wedding of Sasha and Dan after he received a diagnosis of incurable lung cancer.

Sasha Harvey and Dan Poole have been together for four years after meeting as night carers at an Eastbourne care home.

They had two years of happiness together and then Dan, just 31, started to become poorly and was diagnosed with throat cancer. He had laryngectomy, which has taken away his ability to speak in the usual way. It was hoped this would remove the cancer from his throat and while this was successful it had already spread and he is now suffering from incurable lung cancer.

Fundraiser Don and Abby McPhee have set about organising a wedding for the pair and have organised a big day of their dreams.

Don and Abby have called in many favours but there is still a few thousand pounds to raise and they are putting on a night of entertainment for the cause.

The fundraising event will take place at Bibendum on April 21.

Acts performing on the night will include The Moonbeans, Sam Tier, Nina Hewlett, Hollie Poole and Peter Martin, Jade Powers as Shirley Bassey, Jane Jenkinson, award winning comedian Drew Cameron and magician Kris Singh.

There will also be performances by Andy T King as Elvis and Sussex Dance Studio Dancers.

There will be a small buffet, a music quiz and a raffle.

Tickets are £8.

Email Abby at a.mcphee05@hotmail.co.uk or phone Don on 07791476669. Tickets are also available to buy from the Tourist Information Centre.