Fundraiser cycles across Britain for Eastbourne Blind Society

Pete Lushington has completed the C2C bicycle challenge cycling across Great Britain from Cumbria on the Irish Sea to Tynmouth on the North Sea and in the process raised £1,165 00 for Eastbourne Blind Society.

Pete’s mother Amy was a member of the society and benefitted hugely from the support and friendship she found there. His passion is cycling and he was keen to do the challenge, so resolved to do it to raise cash.

Pete, pictured with the society’s Deirdre Dean, has gone on to be a volunteer for the society.