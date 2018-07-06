Fun for all the family at Eastbourne’s 999 event

Emergency services will be holding Eastbourne’s annual 999 event this weekend (11am-5pm on July 7-8) at the Western Lawns.

The event has become a favourite in the local calendar and gives visitors the opportunity to meet members of the emergency services, get a look at 999 response vehicles and watch the emergency services showing off their skills.

Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Maritime and Coastguard Agency, British Transport Police and the RNLI are all taking part in the event which is supported by Eastbourne Borough Council.

Doug Marshall, station manager for Eastbourne Fire Station, said, “Having been involved in many 999 Display events and demonstrations over the years, this is my first one as station manager for Eastbourne in a coordinating role.

“I am particularly looking forward to this year’s event as it really is an opportunity for all emergency services to engage with our community in Eastbourne and with those that visit us.”

The timetable of events over the weekend is as follows: 10.45am - Cavalcade departs from Fishermans Green (the cavalcade is from 11am-11.15am on the Sunday); 10.55-11.05am - Emergency Vehicle Cavalcade and Opening Ceremony; 11.30am-12pm - RNLI; 12-12.30pm - Road Traffic Collision; 12.30-1pm - Water Safety Demonstration RNLI/East Sussex Fire and Rescue; 1pm-1.30pm - CPR Demonstration; 1.30pm-2pm - Kitchen Fire Demonstration; 2pm-2.30pm - Coastguard line rescue demonstration; 2.30pm-3pm - British Transport Police public order demonstration; 3pm-3.30pm - Road Traffic Collision; 3.30pm-3.45pm - Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers; 3.45pm-4.15pm - Kitchen Fire Demonstration; 4.15pm-4.30pm - CPR Demonstration.