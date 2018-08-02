Fun and safety as fire station opens its doors

Eastbourne Community Fire Station opened its doors to the local community last weekend.

Families met the fire crews at the station in Eastbourne, one of the busiest in East Sussex.

Fire Station Open Day July 2018 - Isabella Taylor-Ray and Holly Reynolds (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180730-102239008

The team entertained and educated visitors about being safe in the home, on the roads and around water.

There were live fire cooking safety demonstrations, a unique opportunity to have a firefighter experience and loads of fun activities supporting safety.

A team of firefighters from Eastbourne used the open day as an opportunity to launch their charity event. The group will be paddling 12 miles along the river Arun between Amberley and Littlehampton on August 18. They are raising funds for The Firefighters Charity and The Mighty Malaya Fund.