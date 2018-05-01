From Ziggy onwards, tribute show charts the music genius of Bowie

When David Bowie died in January 2016, the world lost one its greatest musical and cultural icons.

Bowie’s creative restlessness led to a career of unparalleled change, from the psychedelic Space Oddity, to the driving rock of Suffragette City, the soul of Young Americans, the anthemic Heroes and the poignant Lazarus. Then there’s Let’s Dance, Moonage Daydream, Starman, Ashes To Ashes and the epic Life on Mars.

On Friday May 11, Pop-Up Bowie starring the award winning Paul Antony come to The Bandstand in Eastbourne to celebrate the life and work of this legendary artist. The show features Bowie’s best-loved songs, spanning the five decades of his extraordinary career. We caught up with Paul ahead of his visit to Eastbourne.

Asked when he first became aware of David Bowie, Paul said: “Like many Bowie fans, I saw him performing Starman on Top of the Pops in 1972. It was like his music was in Technicolour.”

Did you ever meet him?

“Sadly no. Fortunately we have his songs and his records, so his music will always live on.”

Paul believes Bowie was unique because of “his willingness to experiment with different genres. He was consistently a great songwriter and never did the obvious.”

He added: “I always feel better after listening to Sound and Vision, while I love singing China Girl. Vocally it is both delicate and powerful, while the pop melody conceals a strong message.

“I’ve always performed Bowie’s songs. The first one I learned to play on guitar was Jean Genie. Pop-Up Bowie evolved over the years. A Pop-Up Bowie gig is primarily a celebration of the music. Bowie fans are incredibly passionate. They cut across age barriers and it is always fascinating to see which era individual members of the audience respond to. For some it’s Ziggy, while others love songs from the Berlin Trilogy, the Let’s Dance/Serious Moonlight period, or Bowie’s final albums.”

Have you played in Eastbourne before?

“We played the Royal Hippodrome a couple of years ago. The Bandstand looks like a great venue and fingers crossed for a warm evening.”

For tickets call 01323 410611 or visit www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk.