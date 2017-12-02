Friends’ £500k donation funds new state-of-the-art hospital scanner

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital have donated £500,000 towards a replacement CT scanner at Eastbourne DGH which is due to be operational early in the New Year.

Dr Neil Barlow, consultant radiologist, said, “We are tremendously grateful for this significant donation of half a million pounds towards the CT scanner. This is part of a major redevelopment of the radiology department which will include another new CT scanner and associated building work to create new rooms for the scanners. This new CT scanner will help us transform the care of local patients and further develop the Trust’s excellent stroke and cancer care.”

Harry Walmsley, chairman of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, said, “This massive donation is the culmination of one of the Friends two major projects for our last financial year. It has only been made possible by the enormous generosity of local people and for that we are very appreciative and thankful. This advanced CT scanner will benefit many local patients in the diagnosis of their disease or condition.”

A computerised tomography (CT) scan uses X-rays and a computer to create detailed images of the inside of the body including the internal organs, blood vessels and bones. The new CT scanner will be quicker and more advanced than the scanner it is replacing, and is able to undertake a heart scan in real time which is a great benefit for patients with a heart condition.

Approximately 10,000 patients receive a CT scan each year at the hospital.