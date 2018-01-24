Fresh plans unveiled for old Eastbourne telephone exchange

Developers have launched a second bid to covert the former telephone exchange in Eastbourne into flats.

Both the council and a government planning inspector turned down an application last year to demolish the existing Moy Avenue depot and build 95 flats – on the grounds the redevelopment would have a negative impact on residents living nearby.

An artist impression of the redevelopment of the old BT exchange

But architects say they have gone back to the drawing board to try and address the concerns of residents and members of the planning committee and have come up with a design incorporating 89 flats.

They want to refurbish and extend the building with two, three and four storey ‘pavilion’ buildings to provide 83 one and two bedroom flats and six two storey two bedroom maisonettes with on site parking spaces.

Architects say they have met with planning officers and members of the council committee to “make significant alterations to the scheme to address a number of concerns”.

A spokesperson at Mohsin Cooper Architects said, “The proposal involves the regeneration of a run-down and otherwise dilapidated brown field site which will make for an efficient contribution to the need for new housing within Eastbourne.”

But residents living in Waterworks Road, Moy Avenue and Courtlands Road are still concerned at the height of the building, being overshadowed and traffic congestion in the area.

The Moy Avenue building dates back to 1955 when it was first used by British Telecom as it was known then.

In recent years it was used as a self storage unit but since that closed, has been empty and became a target for vandals.

Planning permission to demolish the building and build 35 homes in its place was approved back in 2013 but this application was replaced by last year’s controversial bid for 95 homes.