Fresh plans to convert Eastbourne’s former telephone exchange into 72 homes

Fresh plans have been released to convert Eastbourne’s former BT telephone exchange into 72 homes.

Developers are hoping to refurbish and extend the existing building in Moy Avenue and construct 45 one and two bedroom flats and 27 two-storey one and two bedroom maisonettes, with a total of 88 on-site car parking spaces.

This comes after planners refused a previous application to build up to 85 flats on the vacant site in October, having also rejected a previous bid to build 95 units.

While the revised application had been recommended for approval, the council’s planning committee refused the application due to concerns it would be an overdevelopment of the site on October 23 of last year.

Council leader David Tutt described the previous plans as ‘overdevelopment’ in a ‘very busy area’.

He said at the time, “It is an area which serves at least one, if not two, schools and children walk around here regularly.

“The site is already very congested and to have a blind turning in or out of that development is one, I believe, will lead to an accident in the not so distant future.”

Cllr Tutt also highlighted how residents supported the building of a 36-house scheme on the site instead, which was granted planning permission in 2015.

Anyone wishing to comment on the new proposals must do so by January 17.

For more details search for application number 180006 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website.

